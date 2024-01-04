3 years later, a $500,000 reward is still out for info on the Capitol Hill pipe bomber

More than 700 people have gone to court for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and more than 450 have been sentenced to prison, but the suspect behind placing pipe bombs on Capitol Hill ahead of the assault remains at large.

On Jan. 5, 2021, a person wearing a grey hoodie, a face mask, gloves, glasses and a pair of black and light grey Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow Nike logo placed pipe bombs near the headquarters for both the Republican and Democratic National Committees, according to the FBI.

The agency has yet to be able to identify the perpetrator and is offering a $500,000 reward for information on the suspect.

The pipe bombs were found equipped with kitchen timers, according to the FBI. Although the bombs did not go off before being discovered, the FBI says the suspect walked through residential areas with "viable pipe bombs that could have seriously injured or killed innocent bystanders."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"We are asking for you to come forward and speak to us about any odd or out-of-character behaviors that you may have observed someone exhibiting. These behaviors leading up to January 5, their actions during the night of January 5, or their behavior changed after the night of January 5," said Steven D'Antuono, of the FBI Washington Field Office.

The FBI is asking anyone with information on the suspect to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online.

Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller was sentenced to six months of home detention for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.