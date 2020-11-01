gun violence

8-Year-Old Girl Among 3 Hit by Stray Bullets as Gunfire Erupts Outside NYC Supermarket

An 8-year-old girl and two adults were taken to hospitals after they got caught in the crossfire as bullets started flying in Manhattan Saturday evening, officials said.

None of the three victims -- a 39-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, in addition to the child -- had any connection to the gunfire that erupted outside a supermarket on Malcolm X Boulevard and West 116th Street in Harlem around 7 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

The two adults were hit in the arm by stray bullets, while the girl was hit in the knee. All are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

