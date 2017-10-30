Actor and director Rose McGowan made her first appearance in public since she accused film producer Harvey Weinstein of rape, giving a rousing speech against sexual harassers at the Women's Convention in Detroit. (Published Friday, Oct. 27, 2017)

About half of women working in America today say they've experienced an unwelcome sexual advance or harassment at work, according to a poll conducted last week by NBC News and The Wall Street Journal.

The poll comes amid the #MeToo movement on social media, in which women responded to accusations of sexual misconduct from famous men in media and beyond by saying it's happened to them as well.

The poll found that two-thirds of Americans believe sexual harassment is widespread, and significant shares of both men and women say the recent spat of news reports about misconduct changed how they think about the issue.

Additionally, 41 percent of men who are now employed admit they've seen women being mistreated at work.