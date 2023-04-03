Alex Murdaugh

After Renewed Interest From Alex Murdaugh Trial, Body of South Carolina Teen Stephen Smith Exhumed

Attorney Eric Bland confirmed the teenager's body was exhumed, re-examined and put "to his final resting place this past weekend."

Stephen Smith, pictured left.
Sandy Smith

The body of a teenager was exhumed after his death received renewed interest, and a homicide investigation was reopened, following the trial of Alex Murdaugh.

Stephen Smith, 19, was found in 2015 on a rural road about 15 miles from the Murdaugh property known as Moselle and his death was initially ruled to be the result of a hit-and-run, according to South Carolina investigators.

Eric Bland, an attorney for Smith's mother, Sandy, confirmed that — with the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, or SLED — the teenager's body was exhumed, re-examined and put "to his final resting place this past weekend."

"I now believe that Stephen can really rest at ease because SLED and our team are going to do everything possible to find out just how he died," he said in a tweet Sunday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole, for the murders of his wife and son.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Alex MurdaughCrime and Courts
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us