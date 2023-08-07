All Christmas Tree Shops closing this week, massive discounts being offered

All Christmas Tree Shop locations, including 18 right here in New England, are scheduled to close in just five days. But it's not too late to score a bargain. And the store is offering some serious discounts as they look to liquidate their merchandise.

"New Discounts Daily up to 90% off lowest ticketed prices," the store announced in a message on its website.

This includes every single item in the store and every department, from home decor to bed and bath, to kitchen and dining items to outdoor furniture. Even the store's fixtures are being sold, along with displays and stockroom equipment.

Going out of business sales at Christmas Tree Shops began back in July with discounts of 10%-30%, but the discounts have ramped up rapidly in recent days.

"Everything Must Be Sold!" the company said on its website.

The last day to get a deal is this Saturday, Aug. 12, the final day of operation for all 49 remaining stores.

Christmas Tree Shops locations

There are eight remaining locations in Massachusetts, where Christmas Tree Shops was originally founded, along with four in Connecticut, two in Maine, two in New Hampshire, and one apiece in Rhode Island and Vermont. Click here to find the one nearest you.

The well-known chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year, when just two Massachusetts stores were included on the initial store closure list.

If you've lived in New England long enough, you know that Christmas Tree Shops is a staple, selling everything from kitchen gadgets, to outdoor furniture, to toys and even food.

Christmas Tree Shops started on Cape Cod in the 1950s and is now based in Middleboro, Massachusetts. Until earlier this year, the chain ran 82 stores in 20 states.

The company has been under new ownership since Bed Bath & Beyond sold them in 2020.

The Wall Street Journal said the company defaulted on a $45 million bankruptcy loan, meaning that instead of closing just a small number of stores and looking to emerge from bankruptcy this August they now have to sell off all of its remaining stores unless a last minute buyer can be found.