Amber Alert

Amber Alert for Abducted NYC Boy Canceled After 7-Hour Search

Ahsan Ali was abducted from 46th Avenue in Queens early Wednesday

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Ahsan Ali was abducted from 46th Avenue in Queens early Wednesday
  • An Amber Alert was issued for him shortly after 8 a.m.; it was canceled seven hours later, around 3 p.m., but it wasn't known if the boy had been found safe or where he may have been located
  • Investigators had been looking for a white Toyota; they say his older brother was thought to have kidnapped him

An Amber Alert issued for a 15-year-old boy abducted near 46th Avenue in Queens early Wednesday was canceled around 3 p.m., seven hours after he vanished. It wasn't immediately clear if the boy had been found safe or where.

The alert system described Ahsan Ali as "an unknown race male," about 15 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is roughly 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen in jeans and T-shirt shortly after 4:30 a.m.

The Amber Alert was issued about three and a half hours later.

The NYPD was looking for a white 2009 Toyota Sienna SUV with New York license plate number JJX5315. The suspect, authorities said, is Mohsin Ali, 28. The NYPD identified Mohsin Ali as Ahsan Ali's brother.

Mohsin Ali was last seen in jeans and a dark shirt. He has tattoos on his arms and chest and has multiple recent cuts on his arms, authorities said. Investigators had thought he may be traveling to Connecticut.

No other details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Amber Alert
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us