Amber Alert for Abducted NYC Boy Canceled After 7-Hour Search

What to Know Ahsan Ali was abducted from 46th Avenue in Queens early Wednesday

An Amber Alert was issued for him shortly after 8 a.m.; it was canceled seven hours later, around 3 p.m., but it wasn't known if the boy had been found safe or where he may have been located

Investigators had been looking for a white Toyota; they say his older brother was thought to have kidnapped him

An Amber Alert issued for a 15-year-old boy abducted near 46th Avenue in Queens early Wednesday was canceled around 3 p.m., seven hours after he vanished. It wasn't immediately clear if the boy had been found safe or where.

The alert system described Ahsan Ali as "an unknown race male," about 15 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is roughly 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen in jeans and T-shirt shortly after 4:30 a.m.

The Amber Alert was issued about three and a half hours later.

The NYPD was looking for a white 2009 Toyota Sienna SUV with New York license plate number JJX5315. The suspect, authorities said, is Mohsin Ali, 28. The NYPD identified Mohsin Ali as Ahsan Ali's brother.

#AMBERalert: The NYPD is investigating a child abduction that occurred near 46th Avenue, in Queens at 4:30AM on 6/24. A 28-year-old man fled in a white Toyota Sienna with NY plate JJX 5315 with his 15-year-old brother who he threatened to harm. pic.twitter.com/aMduOZ68ed — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) June 24, 2020

Mohsin Ali was last seen in jeans and a dark shirt. He has tattoos on his arms and chest and has multiple recent cuts on his arms, authorities said. Investigators had thought he may be traveling to Connecticut.

No other details were immediately available.