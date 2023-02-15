Arkansas Lawmaker, at a Hearing, Asks Transgender Woman if She Has a Penis

Gasps could be heard from the gallery after the Republican state senator asked a trans health care professional about her genitalia.

Arkansas Senate Judiciary Committee

An Arkansas lawmaker shocked onlookers this week when he asked a transgender health care professional about her genitals at a hearing on a bill that would prohibit gender-affirming care for minors.

Gwendolyn Herzig, a pharmacist who is a trans woman, was testifying Monday in support of the treatment for minors during a state Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“You said that you’re a trans woman?” Republican state Sen. Matt McKee asked Herzig. “Do you have a penis?”

The audience erupted, with some audibly gasping and at least one person shouting, "Disgraceful."

Herzig, who holds a doctorate of pharmacy, then added: "I'm a health care professional, a doctor. Please treat me as such. Next question, please."

U.S. & World

Crimes and Courts 26 mins ago

Man Charged in 1985 Cold Case Killing of West Virginia Boy Over Stolen Bicycle

relationships 41 mins ago

These 4 Signs of Divorce Predict if a Couple Will Split With Over 90% Accuracy

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us