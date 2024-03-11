Australia

At least 50 people injured by ‘strong movement' on plane traveling from Australia to New Zealand

One patient was believed to be in serious condition.

By The Associated Press

A Latam Airlines aircraft.
Cristobal Olivares/Bloomberg via Getty Images

At least 50 people were injured Monday by what officials described as a “strong movement” on a Chilean plane traveling from Sydney to Auckland, New Zealand.

LATAM Airlines said in a statement that there was "a technical event during the flight which caused a strong movement.” It did not elaborate on what happened.

Passengers were met by paramedics when the flight touched down in Auckland.

About 50 people were treated at the scene for mostly mild injuries, with 13 taken to a hospital, an ambulance spokesperson said.

One patient was believed to be in serious condition.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner landed at Auckland Airport as scheduled and was to continue to Santiago, Chile.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

