Three People Killed, Including Gunman, in Shooting at St. Louis High School

At least seven other people have also been hospitalized

By Michael Phillis and Jim Salter

Three people are dead, including the gunman, and at least seven others injured Monday morning after a gunman opened fire inside a St. Louis high school.

The shooting was reported just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, prompting hundreds of students, faculty and staff to leave the building, many of them running. The school was immediately surrounded by dozens of police vehicles.

A person with a long gun was shooting inside the school, and was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police, according to St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack.

Sack said eight people were taken to local hospitals, including a woman who later died. Others were being treated for gunshot wounds and other injuries.

Sack said it was not yet clear what relationship the shooter had with the school. His has not yet been publicly identified.

One student, 16-year-old Taniya Gholston, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch she was in a room when the shooter entered.

“All I heard was two shots and he came in there with a gun,” Gholston said. “And I was trying to run and I couldn't run. Me and him made eye contact but I made it out because his gun got jammed. But we saw blood on the floor.”

TV reports said officers entered the area with guns drawn shortly after 9 a.m. Crime tape was placed around the school and some parents arrived to pick up kids and check on their safety. The district, in a tweet, said students could be picked up at another school building or a nearby grocery store.

Central Visual and Performing Arts High School is a magnet school specializing in visual art, musical art and performing art. The district website says the school's “educational program is designed to cre­ate a nurturing environment where students receive a quality academic and artistic education that prepares them to compete successfully at the post-secondary level or perform competently in the world of work.”

