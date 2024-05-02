Massachusetts

Massachusetts woman wins $1M lotto prize twice in 10-week span

In both cases, Christine Wilson took home the $650,000 cash prize, the State Lottery Commission said

By Staff Reports

Massachusetts State Lottery Commission

An Attleboro, Massachusetts, woman has hit the jackpot — not once, but twice — playing the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Christine Wilson won $1 million in a $10 instant ticket, the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission said. She bought the ticket at Family Food Mart in Mansfield.

However, this isn't the only time Wilson won.

Back in February, she won her first jackpot off a $50 instant ticket, which she bought at Dub's Discount Liquors in Mansfield.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In both cases, Wilson took home the $650,000 cash prize, the commission said.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us