Bakery outlets close across New England

Bimbos Bakeries USA produces baked goods for brands including Arnold bread, Entenmann's and others

The company that produces baked goods for brands including Arnold bread, Entenmann’s and others has closed 28 outlet stores in the Northeast.

Bimbo Bakeries USA said in a press release that its products still will be found on grocery store shelves. The company’s brands also include Boboli, Lender’s Bagels, Sara Lee and Thomas.

The closed stores included outlets in New York, Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire locations – Concord, Hooksett, Keene and Lebanon – were called Freihofer’s Bakery Outlets.

