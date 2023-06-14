Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby sued in Nevada by 9 women who accuse him of sexual assault

The lawsuit accuses Cosby of using his “enormous power, fame and prestige” to isolate and sexually assault the women

AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Nine women filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Bill Cosby in the state of Nevada on Wednesday, just weeks after the state passed a law eliminating the statute of limitations for civil cases.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court of Nevada, accuses Cosby of using his “enormous power, fame and prestige” to isolate and sexually assault each of the nine women named in the lawsuit. 

The women suing Cosby are Janice Dickinson, Lise-Lotte Lublin, Janice Baker Kinney, Lili Bernard, Heidi Thomas, Linda Kirpatrick, Rebecca Cooper, Pam Joy Abeyta and Angela Leslie. 

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s spokesperson, accused the women suing the comedian of being motivated by their “addiction to massive amounts of media attention and greed.” 

