Body Found Wrapped in Plastic on Roof of NYC McDonald's: Police

Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found wrapped in a plastic bag on the roof of a McDonald's in the Bronx early Wednesday, police say.
Cops got a 911 call about an unconscious person on the roof of the fast-food restaurant on East 149th Street shortly before 6 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details were immediately available.
The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how the man died. The investigation is ongoing.
It was the second grisly discovery in the city within 24 hours. On Tuesday, a tech entrepreneur was killed, dismembered and beheaded in his luxury Manhattan condo, law enforcement sources say. One senior NYPD official tells News 4 the man's sister's welfare check may have disrupted the dismemberment; an electric saw was still plugged into the socket when police arrived at the scene.