‘Bud Light on Us': Budweiser Parent Now Offering Money Back to Boost Sales

The promotion comes in the wake of ongoing backlash to Bud Light’s decision to tap transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney as a spokesperson.

By Rob Wile | NBC News

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Just in time for Memorial Day: cheap beer — and in some cases, practically free.

Bud Light's parent company AB InBev has launched a promotion through May 31 offering a rebate of up to $15 to win back customers to the longtime No. 1-selling beer in the U.S.

The web address of the promotion: BudLight.com/BudLightOnUs.

U.S. residents can submit a proof of purchase through that online link for a prepaid card worth up to $15 in exchange for purchasing a 15-pack or larger of Budweiser, Bud Light, Bud Select, or Bud Select 55. Customers will have until May 31 to make the purchase, and will have six months to use the card.

The promotion follows the ongoing backlash to Bud Light's decision to tap transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney as a spokesperson during March Madness. Many customers also responded negatively to comments made by Alissa Heinerscheid, who took over as vice president of marketing for Bud Light last June, on a recent podcast in which, among other things, Heinerscheid called on the brand to be more "inclusive."

AB InBev did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

