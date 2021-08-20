Capitol Police Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt Exonerated in Internal Probe

The Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt outside a door of the U.S. Capitol has been formally exonerated after an internal investigation, according to a department memo obtained by NBC News.

The officer, whose name has not been released, opened fire on Babbitt as she and a mob of other Trump supporters tried to forcefully enter the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Video of the shooting showed Babbitt in front of a crowd of rioters trying to get through a door leading to where members of Congress were being evacuated on the House side of the building.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.