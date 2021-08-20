Capitol Riot

Capitol Police Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt Exonerated in Internal Probe

The name of the officer has not been released

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt outside a door of the U.S. Capitol has been formally exonerated after an internal investigation, according to a department memo obtained by NBC News.

The officer, whose name has not been released, opened fire on Babbitt as she and a mob of other Trump supporters tried to forcefully enter the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Video of the shooting showed Babbitt in front of a crowd of rioters trying to get through a door leading to where members of Congress were being evacuated on the House side of the building.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotDonald TrumpCapitol PoliceAshli Babbitt
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us