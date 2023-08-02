US Capitol

Capitol police search Senate buildings after ‘concerning 911 call'; No injuries reported

People in the buildings were advised to shelter in place after someone reported a possible active shooter, but there was no sign of a shooting, police said

By Andrea Swalec and NBC Washington Staff

U.S. Capitol Police officers searched Senate office buildings on Wednesday afternoon after officials received what police described as a “concerning 911 call."

People in the buildings were advised to shelter in place starting at about 2:45 p.m. after someone reported a possible active shooter. But there was no sign of a shooting, police said. No injuries were reported.

“A call came in for an active shooter. It appears to be a bad call. No injuries and no shooter were located,” a Metropolitan Police Department spokesman said in a brief statement.

D.C. police are assisting Capitol police in the investigation.

On a dispatch call, a 911 operator could be heard telling a fleet of emergency crews to respond.

Sirens blared as police rushed to the buildings. Part of Constitution Avenue was closed ahead of the evening rush hour.

The scare comes amid high security in parts of D.C. ahead of ex-President Trump’s expected court appearance Thursday.

Police advised people to stay away from the area as the investigation continues.

From the lineup of media tents already settling in near the D.C. Federal Courthouse on Constitution Ave., to the increased Metropolitan Police security in the District -- it's clear something big is about to happen. News4's Joseph Olmo reports.

