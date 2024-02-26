carnival cruise line

Video shows Carnival cruise ship rescuing migrants at sea near Cuba

The tattered vessel was spotted about 20 miles north of Cuba as the cruise ship was headed back to Port Miami

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Carnival cruise ship came to the aid of a group of migrants aboard a rustic vessel out at sea that appeared to be struggling to stay afloat.

Video taken by a passenger on the Carnival Celebration shows the rafters bopping in the vast sea Saturday afternoon. The passenger told NBC Miami that the ship's crew alerted guests that they were stopping to help the migrants until the U.S. Coast Guard arrived.

The tattered vessel was spotted about 20 miles north of Cuba as the cruise ship was headed back to Port Miami.

The USCG said no injuries were reported and the migrants will be repatriated back to Cuba.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

carnival cruise line
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us