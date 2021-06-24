Cause of Miami Condo Collapse Unclear, But Experts Say Barrier Islands Present Risks

There are more questions than answers after a 12-story building collapsed in Surfside, Florida, on Thursday.
Local officials appeared to have few ideas about what may have caused the 136-unit building to inexplicably crumble.
Scientists, however, have long noted the risk of building on the shifting sands of a barrier island like Miami Beach, especially with rising sea levels. That may not be the reason for this collapse, but it remains an engineering challenge in the region.
