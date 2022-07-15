Check Out These Amazing Underwater Images of Sharks Off Cape Cod

Just in time for Shark Week, shark sightings off the coast of Massachusetts -- and Maine! -- have begun to rise in recent weeks and days.

In the past two days alone, there have been over a dozen great white sightings. Most of them are off Cape Cod, and shark buoys stationed off the coast have captured some incredible images in recent days.

Here's a look at some of the recent images posted to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app:

Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Earlier this week, a Maine woman captured some incredible (and graphic) photos of a great white shark feeding on a seal off the coast of Maine.

Sue Fontaine said she shot the photos on Sunday off Whitehead Island Lighthouse in Tenants Harbor, Maine.

Another white shark predation on a seal off Maine. Thanks to #citizenscientist Sue Fontaine for reporting it. You can see her photos at the link below.



‼️WARNING‼️ before you click the link, be prepared for some graphic images. https://t.co/8ZfVKBUTfK pic.twitter.com/RVKox8u90u — MA Sharks 🦈 (@MA_Sharks) July 13, 2022

You can see more of her photos below:

Sue Fontaine