NYC Subway Rider Killed in Terrifying Accident Wasn't Trapped by His Pants: MTA

A 37-year-old subway rider died after somehow getting trapped between the platform and the Q he was deboarding in Brooklyn, officials said Thursday.

It's a scene that likely appears in many New Yorkers' nightmares but one that apparently didn't involve the victim's pants or another clothing item getting stuck in the subway doors as the NYPD initially described.

Speaking from the Midwood station Thursday, New York City Transit President Richard Davey said the doors had already closed when the rider, identified by police as Marcus Bryant of Ocean Avenue, somehow got stuck between the train and platform.

"This was not a door incident," Davey emphasized. He said there was one witness and MTA employees have been questioned and undergone drug and alcohol testing, as per agency protocol, following what happened. The investigation is ongoing.

"We’ve made no determination about their fault, but they are out of service pending investigation," Davey said.

Bryant was getting off a northbound Q train at Brooklyn's Avenue M stop at East 16th Street shortly before midnight when he got trapped — it's still not clear how — and ended up on the tracks. He was then hit by a northbound Q train that came rolling into the station shortly after.

Power was shut off in the area so authorities could pull him off the tracks, and he was brought to a hospital in critical condition. He later died. Bryant would have turned 38 years old just before Independence Day.

The MTA couldn't say for certain whether it was the impact from the first train or the second one that killed him. The transit agency added that there were working cameras on the platform.

"We will take the facts to wherever they lead us and address any issues that we find," said Davey.

He added that once the investigation wraps up, he’s expecting a full report and briefing to find out what exactly went wrong — and if any platform changes need to be made to prevent similar accidents from happening again.

Service was restored in the area before 1 a.m. No other details were available.