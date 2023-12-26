‘Cold Moon,' the final full moon of 2023, set to rise in the night sky this week

The 13th and final full moon of 2023, also known as the "Cold Moon," will shine bright this holiday season, just in time to ring in the new year.

According to NASA, the final full moon of the year will rise in the skies on the evening of Dec. 26.

Here's what to know:

Why is it called a "Cold Moon"?

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

That moon, known as the “Cold Moon” or the “Long Night moon,” is of course named for the frigid cold temperatures that begin to impact most of the Northern Hemisphere as winter begins on Dec. 21.

The “Long Night Moon” refers to the length of nights in the month of December, with nearly 15 hours of darkness per night during most of the month.

When will the moon rise?

The Cold Moon will rise around 3:50 p.m. ET Tuesday and set just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Time and Date.

What else to know

While there were 13 full moons in 2023, we won’t see that number again until 2026, according to NASA. Both 2024 and 2025 will only have one full moon per month, with the next “blue moon” occurring on May 31, 2026.

Finally, for those curious, the full moon won’t fall again on Christmas until 2034, representing the conclusion of a 19-year cycle.