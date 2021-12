Five disaster responders from the Connecticut Red Cross are being deployed to the Midwest to assist in tornado aftermath efforts.

The responders are assisting both in-person and virtually.

"The Red Cross in Connecticut is assessing the needs of our neighbors in the Midwest and will provide support as needed," a spokesperson said.

Five disaster responders from our region are deploying in-person & virtually to provide support for those affected by last weekend's horrific tornadoes in the Midwest.

Here's how you can help:

⛑️ Make a gift to the Red Cross

⛑️ Give blood

People who want to help can donate blood or make a donation on their website.

Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing at least six people overnight as a storm system tore through a candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas. The Kentucky governor said he feared dozens more could be dead.