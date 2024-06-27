CT school bus aide bit 9-year-old, licked his face and wiped mucus on him during rides: Police

A school bus aide in Connecticut was arrested after he bit a 9-year-old boy during a ride, according to police — part of a strange pattern of abuse that went on for weeks.

Juan Carlos Rodriguez was allegedly caught on camera aboard the bus biting the child, who has autism. Darien police were alerted about the incident that occurred as the bus was transporting kids from a private special education school in Stamford to Trumbull.

On April 1, the boy's mother reported the incident after noticing a bite mark on the child's back. Video footage from inside the bus confirmed the boy's story, as the 27-year-old Rodriguez, of Bridgeport, was seen making contact with the child, who immediately cried out in pain, according to Darien police.

In addition to that incident, there were other allegations against Rodriguez involving the same boy. He allegedly hit the child with his phone, wiped mucus on him and licked his face in separate incidents over a three-week span from May and June.

Rodriguez turned himself in to law enforcement on June 17, police said. He has since been fired from his job as a school bus aide.