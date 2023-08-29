Dairy Queen is offering Blizzards for 85 cents for 2 weeks, drops new flavor

Summer might be winding down, but Dairy Queen is offering fans a sweet deal to help make the seasonal transition a little bit easier.

After announcing its new fall Blizzard menu on Monday, the fast-food chain revealed it will be selling Blizzard Treats for 85 cents, for a limited time.

Ready to cash in on the tempting offer? Here’s everything you need to know.

85-cent blizzards are available for two weeks only

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Between Sept. 11 and 24, Dairy Queen will be selling Small Blizzard Treats for a total steal (just 85 cents). The number is pretty special since it’s the year that the Blizzard Treat was invented (1985).

Back in March, DQ offered an identical deal to celebrate its summer menu, which included the S’mores Blizzard, Cotton Candy Blizzard and Choco-Dipped Strawberry Blizzard.

How to cash in on the offer

If you don't already have the Dairy Queen app on your phone, you’ll have to download it and become a DQ Rewards member to score the one-time deal. Just don't worry if it doesn't show up immediately; it could take up to 24 hours for the offer to appear in your app.

What’s on the fall Blizzard menu?

Whether you love summer or fall the most, you have to admit that seasonal Blizzard flavors are exciting no matter what time of year it is. Dairy Queen started serving up the following varieties on Aug. 28 and they'll be available for a limited time:

(New!) Royal Reese ’ s Fluffernutter Blizzard Treat: This new flavor is made with vanilla soft serve, Reese's candies, peanut butter and a marshmallow center.

’ This new flavor is made with vanilla soft serve, Reese's candies, peanut butter and a marshmallow center. Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat: Pumpkin lovers rejoice! This frozen treat features soft serve ice cream mixed with pumpkin pie pieces, whipped topping and nutmeg.

Pumpkin lovers rejoice! This frozen treat features soft serve ice cream mixed with pumpkin pie pieces, whipped topping and nutmeg. Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat: Crazy for cookies? This treat is made with vanilla soft serve, snickerdoodle cookie dough pieces and cinnamon sugar.

Crazy for cookies? This treat is made with vanilla soft serve, snickerdoodle cookie dough pieces and cinnamon sugar. Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard Treat: Soft serve gets an upgrade with this treat that includes cheesecake pieces and salty caramel pieces covered in fudge.

Soft serve gets an upgrade with this treat that includes cheesecake pieces and salty caramel pieces covered in fudge. Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat: Soft serve and whipped topping get mixed with Oreo cookie pieces and cocoa fudge in this frozen treat.

Soft serve and whipped topping get mixed with Oreo cookie pieces and cocoa fudge in this frozen treat. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard Treat: Peanut butter fans will dig this Blizzard that features Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and graham pie crust mixed with soft serve and whipped topping.

Peanut butter fans will dig this Blizzard that features Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and graham pie crust mixed with soft serve and whipped topping. Choco-Dipped Strawberry Blizzard Treat: Also on the summer menu, this one includes soft serve blended with strawberry and chocolate chunks. Enough said.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: