David E. Harris, the first Black pilot to fly a commercial plane for a major airline and the first Black man to achieve the rank of Pilot Captain for a major U.S. commercial airline, has died at 89, American Airlines confirmed Saturday.

There was no immediate word on the cause or place of Harris’s death.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Capt. David E. Harris, a trailblazer in aviation who became the first Black commercial airline pilot when he was hired by American Airlines in 1964,” said CEO Robert Isom.

“Capt. Harris opened the doors and inspired countless Black pilots to pursue their dreams to fly. We will honor his legacy by ensuring we continue to create access and opportunities for careers in aviation for those who otherwise might not know it’s possible. On behalf of all of us at American, our thoughts are with Capt. Harris’ family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.”

American Airlines Capt. David E. Harris joined American Airlines in 1964, flying the DC-6 aircraft.

Harris, who was born on Dec. 22, 1934, hails from Columbus, Ohio. He earned a degree in education from Ohio State University in 1957. However, during his stint at the university, Harris encountered racial discrimination and was denied entry to the advanced Air Force ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Corps) program not once, but twice. Nevertheless, he persevered and was eventually granted admission, earning the rank of cadet colonel.

After enlisting in the Air Force in 1958, Harris served at several bases located in Florida, New York, and Texas. He piloted B-17 and B-52 bomber jets for the Strategic Air Command (SAC) and was promoted to the rank of Captain.

On Dec. 3, 1964, a few days after leaving the U.S. Air Force, Harris made history by becoming the first Black commercial airline pilot to be hired by a major U.S. airline company, American Airlines. Shortly after, he successfully completed a nine-week training course and was then hired as a co-pilot.

American Airlines The first all-Black flight deck crew, known as the Soul Patrol: Capt. David E. Harris, Capt. Jim Greene and Capt. Sam Samuels

In 1967, Harris achieved the rank of Pilot Captain, which made him the first Black man to hold this position for a major U.S. commercial airline. Prior to this, he had successfully completed a nine-week training course and was then hired as a co-pilot.

He went on to work for the Fort Worth-based airline powerhouse for 30 years and retired in 1997.