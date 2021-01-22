Crown Heights

Dead Man Found Tied Up, Face Down Inside Brooklyn Apartment: Police

The victim's apartment was in disarray, sources said, but investigators did not know if that was connected to the crime or not

By Adam Harding

A man was found dead, tied up and face down in his Brooklyn apartment, police said, in an grisly crime that has left neighbors shaken.

Police said they received a call regarding a robbery around 10:40 a.m. Friday at a Crown Heights apartment complex on St. Marks Avenue. Once inside, they officers found an unconscious man with his arms bound behind his back in the living room of the home, according to investigators. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources told NBC New York that the 46-year-old had mental health challenges, and was initially found by a home health aide. A neighbor who lived across the hall said the victim was a "good guy, he stayed to himself, he was very independent."

The victim's apartment was in disarray, sources said, but investigators did not know if that was connected to the crime or not.

Police said that the victim's identity has not been released, and his family has not yet been notified. A cause of death has also not been found.

No arrests have been made, and police have no suspects or possible descriptions at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

