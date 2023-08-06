Detroit

Detroit woman sues city after being falsely arrested while 8 months pregnant due to facial recognition technology

Porcha Woodruff was getting her two children ready for school in February when six police officers showed up at her doorstep and presented her with an arrest warrant alleging robbery and carjacking, court documents show.

Meredith_Surprises_Daughter_1200x675_1117684291910.jpg
NBC 5 News

A Detroit woman is suing the city and a police detective after she was falsely arrested because of facial recognition technology while she was eight months pregnant, according to court documents.

Porcha Woodruff, 32, was getting her two children ready for school on the morning of Feb. 16 when six police officers showed up at her doorstep and presented her with an arrest warrant alleging robbery and carjacking.

Woodruff initially believed the officers were joking given her visibly pregnant state. She was arrested.

"Ms. Woodruff later discovered that she was implicated as a suspect through a photo lineup shown to the victim of the robbery and carjacking, following an unreliable facial recognition match," court documents say.

This article tagged under:

DetroitTechnologylawsuitpolice investigationPregnancy
