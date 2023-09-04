Elon Musk blames ADL for lost revenue, says he's ‘against anti-Semitism of any kind'

Elon Musk posted that he was against antisemitism Monday and blamed the Anti-Defamation League for lost advertising revenue since his acquisition of X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The tech mogul posted his stance on free speech and antisemitism seemingly out of the blue on his verified account Monday afternoon. When asked by a user who was questioning his stance, Musk alleged that the ADL has been "trying to kill this platform by falsely accusing it & me of being anti-Semitic."

"If this continues, we will have no choice but to file a defamation suit against, ironically, the 'Anti-Defamation' League," Musk wrote. "If they lose the defamation suit, we will insist that they drop the the “anti” part of their name, since obviously …"

He later wrote in another post that X has "no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit" against the group to clear its name.

An email to attorneys representing Musk and X asking whether a complaint has been drafted was not immediately returned.

