Danelo Calvalcante: Escaped Pa. murderer spotted Sunday, has stolen van, police say

Danelo Cavalcante, the convicted murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison 11 days ago, has slipped the police perimeter near Longwood Gardens, changed his appearance, and was spotted overnight near Phoenixville, police said.

Now police also believe that he has stolen a van from a local farm.

Just before 8 a.m., officials confirmed that "Cavalcante is operating a 2020 White Ford Transit van bearing Pennsylvania registration ZST8818."

@USMS_Philly and @PAStatePolice seek the public's assistance in locating a 2020 Ford Transit van. Investigators believe fugitive Danelo Calvalcante stole the van. There is damage on the left rear fender and a cooling unit on top. Anyone with info is asked to call 717-562-2987. pic.twitter.com/JoP7Z66kKo — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) September 10, 2023

The van has a refrigeration unit on the top and, officials said, it had been reported stolen by Baily’s Dairy in West Chester.

The update is significant in the ongoing search for Cavalcante, who has been spotted multiple times since his escape, all within a few miles of the prison on the other side of the county.

The Phoenixville sighting is roughly 25 miles away from the original search zone. It is not known how he managed to travel that far, but police are expected to update the public at a press conference later Sunday morning.

Upper Providence Township Police and the United States Marshals Service posted the following surveillance photos from a home security camera taken early Sunday.

Last night prison escapee Danelo Calvalcante was seen in the Phoexniville area of Chester County. He was clean-shaven, hooded sweatshirt, hat, green pants, and white shoes. He is possibly operating a white vehicle. Call 911 or the PSP Tipline at 717-562-2987 with information. pic.twitter.com/NXn9LHqnuB — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) September 10, 2023

Cavalcante can now be seen without a beard and in different clothing, although still wearing what appear to be prison-issued green pants.

Cavalcante, 34, escaped while awaiting transfer to state prison on Aug. 31 after being sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021. Prosecutors say he wanted to stop her from telling police that he’s wanted over a killing in his home country of Brazil.

That murder took place in the Phoenixville area.

Authorities have described Cavalcante as extremely dangerous. With the search in its second week, nervous residents remain alert for any sign of him.

Cavalcante has eluded hundreds of law enforcement personnel, including tracking dogs, tactical teams in full combat gear, and police on horseback and in helicopters southwest of Philadelphia.

On Friday, the ranks of searchers swelled to its largest number yet at around 400 personnel, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens told reporters at a command post.

Meanwhile, the ongoing search for Cavalcante didn't stop Kennett Square from throwing its popular annual Mushroom Festival on Saturday.

Longwood Gardens was closed indefinitely after reports that Cavalcante may have once again been spotted on the property. People who remained there overnight Thursday were told to shelter in place as officers searched part of the garden.

The botanical garden, sprawling across nearly 200 acres, is normally open to the public with paths winding through gardens, an outdoor theater, ponds, fountains and meadows, with structures including indoor gardens, treehouses and a restaurant.

There was a possible sighting of Cavalcante on Thursday night that was being investigated, state police said, but further details were not disclosed. It came hours after another person reported seeing Cavalcante in another area of the vast botanical garden.

On Monday night, a surveillance camera on a trail had captured him walking through its grounds.

There’s a $20,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

The escape and search have attracted international attention and became big news in Brazil. The main newspaper in Rio de Janeiro ran a lengthy story Wednesday with the headline “Dangerous hide-and-seek.”