Ex-Trump Org. Official Allen Weisselberg Expected to Plead Guilty in Tax Case

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg is expected to plead guilty to criminal charges tied to his indictment by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in an investigation of the former president's businesses, according to two people familiar with the matter and a public court filing.

Weisselberg's plea could come as soon as Thursday at 9 a.m. Terms of the expected deal were not immediately disclosed.

Weisselberg surrendered in June 2021 after his indictment and had been set for trial in October.

The indictment, unsealed Thursday, alley a long-running scheme to allow CFO Allen Weisselberg to avoid millions of dollars in income taxes. The indictment also mentions an “Unindicted Co-conspirator.”

