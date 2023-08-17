Capitol Riot

FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who confessed to assaulting an officer in front of courthouse

Ronald Alfred Bryan was arrested on Wednesday and he made his initial court appearance in Louisiana

The FBI has arrested a Jan. 6 defendant who said he assaulted an officer on video while standing in front of a Washington courthouse on the day of the riot.

Ronald Alfred Bryan, 70, was arrested on Wednesday and he made his initial court appearance in Louisiana, according to the Justice Department. He had been No. 418 on the FBI's Capitol Violence website, wanted for assault on a federal officer.

Bryan faces several charges, including obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, theft of government property and assault on a federal officer.

On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol during the certification of Electoral College votes. NBCLX Political Editor Noah Pransky brings you a timeline of the day and the aftermath.
