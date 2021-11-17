CARROLL ISD

Feds Launch Civil Rights Probe Into Texas Schools at Center of Battle Over Curriculum

Southlake, a diversifying suburb, has been at the center of a growing political battle over the ways schools address issues of race, gender, and sexuality

By Mike Hixenbaugh and Antonia Hylton

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The U.S. Department of Education’s civil rights enforcement arm is investigating allegations of racial and gender discrimination at the Carroll Independent School District in Southlake, Texas, the school district confirmed Wednesday.

The department’s Office for Civil Rights notified the suburban school district’s officials last week that it had opened three investigations into complaints about racial and gender discrimination. The agency declined to provide details on the allegations and doesn’t comment on pending investigations, a spokesman said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Karen Fitzgerald, a Carroll spokeswoman, confirmed that the district had received three notification letters and is “fully cooperating with this process.” 

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

U.S. & World

Paul Gosar 35 mins ago

House to Vote on Censuring Gosar Over Posting Violent Video

Ahmaud Arbery 10 mins ago

Defendant Takes Stand in Trial Over Killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Listen to NBC News’ “Southlake” podcast: All episodes available now

Copyright N

This article tagged under:

CARROLL ISDcivil rightsU.S. Department of Educationcritical race theoryGender discrimination
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us