Big Sur

Colorado Fire Prompts Evacuations, Shuts Down Hwy. 1 Along Big Sur Coast

Officials shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea, according to local reports

By NBC Bay Area staff and Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

What to Know

  • About 1500 acres have burned so far, according to officials.
  • An emergency shelter has been setup at Carmel Middle School in Carmel-by-the-Sea.
  • The fire was first reported at about 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Residents in the Big Sur area of California were told to evacuate from their homes due to a wildfire that began late Friday, officials said.

The wildfire started in the Palo Colorado Canyon and grew to more than 1,500 acres with 5% containment early Saturday. The wildfire was being called the Colorado Fire.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order for all areas West of 3800 Palo Colorado Rd. to Highway 1 and south to Bixby Creek.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter late Friday evening for the evacuated residents at Carmel Middle School in the town of Carmel-by-the-Sea.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri has the latest on the wind lingering overnight and when it calms in your 7 day Microclimate Forecast.

Officials shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea, according to local reports.

A wind advisory had been issued in the Bay Area for Friday night through Saturday morning, though meteorologists said strong winds were most likely in higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.

The fire was first reported at about 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Bay City News and The Associated Press contributed to the report.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

