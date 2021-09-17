Gabby Petito Goes Missing: What We Know About Timeline of Events So Far

As the search for Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman originally from Long Island, intensifies, officials are finding out more about what happened between her and her fiancé Brian Laundrie in the days before and after her disappearance.
That includes a witness observing a fight between the two, police in Utah pulling the pair over while Petito was visibly upset, texts from Petito's phone, Laundrie returning home to Florida alone -- and finally, her parents reporting her missing.
Here's a chronological breakdown of what we know in the case so far:
- July 2: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie leave on a months-long road trip from her mother's home in Blue Point, Long Island, driving a white 2012 Ford Transit van
- Early August: Petito and Laundrie make it to Utah
- Aug 12: Witness calls police after seeing Petito and Laundrie involved in argument outside convenience store; Moab City police pull over their van near entrance to Arches National Park and speak with the couple. Body camera footage shows Petito crying and very emotional, couple describes fight they had and they are not charged, but are separated for the night – Laundrie goes to hotel, Petito stays with van
- Aug. 18: The bodies of two women are found after they were fatally shot at a campsite near Moab. The two women, Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner, told friends they feared a “creepy man” they had seen nearby might harm them. There was no information that would seemingly link the killings with Petito's case, but police are investigating to see if any connections can be made
- Aug. 19: The couple post their first — and so far, only — video on their YouTube channel, Nomadic Statik, where they documented their "van life," a popular lifestyle and genre on the platform. The video, entitled “Van Life: Beginning our Van Life Journey,” featured eight minutes of footage of their travels in their white van.
- Aug. 25: Petito's most recent photos posted on her Instagram profile — which was also the last day she spoke to her mother directly over the phone
- Aug 27 and Aug. 30: Petito's mother gets texts from daughter’s phone, but never speaks directly to her; Petito's last text to her mother reads “No service in Yosemite,” even though she had previously told family she and Laundrie were heading to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, 800 miles away from Yosemite in California
- Sept. 1: Laundrie arrives with the van back in Florida at the home he and Petito share with his parents in North Port; Petito is not with him, according to police
- Sept. 11: After not hearing from her for days, Petito's family reports her missing
- Sept. 14: Laundrie family releases statement saying in part "On behalf of the Laundrie family it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is re-united with her family," adding that they won't have further comment.
- Sept. 15: Lawyer for Laundrie family says they are “remaining in the background” and will have no further comment. Police say that Laundrie still has not talked with them or cooperated in the investigation, but is named a person of interest; Gabby’s family releases statement condemning Laundrie for not aiding in search
- Sept. 16: Petito's stepfather searches for her in Wyoming, as FBI and other law enforcement attempt to trace Laundrie's steps from Wyoming back to his home in Florida. Petito family pens letter to Laundrie family, pleading with them: "Please, if you or your family has any decency left, please tell us where Gabby is located. Tell us if we are even looking in the right place."
