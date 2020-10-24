penguin

Gay Male Penguins Steal Lesbian Couple's Eggs at Dutch Zoo

The gay male African penguins, who made headlines last year when they stole an egg from a heterosexual couple, have now stolen a lesbian duo’s nest

In this Feb. 12, 2019, file photo, an African penguin carries a heart shaped valentine handed out by aquarium biologist Piper Dwight to its nest at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco.
Jeff Chiu/AP

The gay penguins strike again, NBC News reports.

A pair of two male African penguins at a Dutch zoo, who made international headlines last year when they stole an egg from a heterosexual couple, have now stolen the nest of a lesbian duo, DierenPark Amsersfoort said in a Facebook post.

Zookeeper Sander Drost told Dutch News that the gay couple is taking turns sitting on the eggs to keep them warm. But, Drost said, the eggs are likely unfertilized and will not hatch because they were laid by a lesbian penguin couple.

In November last year, the two gay penguins took an egg from a straight couple who let their guards down, RTC Utrecht reported. The egg failed to bear a child, and the gay couple have yet to raise a chick together.

