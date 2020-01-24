‘Giant Among Giants’: Eli Manning Holds Press Conference on Retirement

What to Know New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is planning to hold a press conference Friday to formally announce his retirement after 16 years with the Super Bowl-winning team

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is planning to hold a press conference Friday to formally announce his retirement after 16 years with the Super Bowl-winning team.

News of Manning's retirement came Wednesday, and while it was a blow for die-hard Giants fan, rumors swirled for a while that he would retire following his contract's expiration -- even though he never said whether he would play another season or retire.

However, on Wednesday, the team put those rumors to rest by confirming that the quarterback would indeed be retiring.

"For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field," said John Mara, the Giants' president and chief executive officer.

Eli Manning announces retirement.#ThankYouEli — New York Giants (@Giants) January 22, 2020

"We are proud to have called Eli Manning our quarterback for so many years," said Steve Tisch, Giants chairman and executive vice president. "Eli was driven to always do what was best for the team. Eli leaves a timeless legacy ."

Tisch added that Manning " will always be a Giant among Giants."

News of the retirement spread fast and many immediately showed Manning their appreciation and support for his years-long, Super Bowl-winning career.

Even teams from other sports quickly congratulated Manning.

In a tweet, the New York Mets congratulated the Giant on an "amazin' career."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Commissioner of the NFL, Roger Goodell, tweeted out a statement regarding Manning's decision.

Goodell called the quarterback "a champion" and "true competitor" who "held himself to the highest standards in everything he did."

He also said Manning will "leave an indelible imprint on the New York Giants, their fans, and the NFL."

The Giants acquired Manning from San Diego on draft day in 2004 after the Ole Miss quarterback told the Chargers he did not want to play for them and forced the deal that general manager Ernie Accorsi gladly accepted.

It was a game-changing deal for the Giants, and started a major turnaround for a team that was 4-12 the previous season.

Manning replaced Hall of Famer Kurt Warner as the starter for then-new coach Tom Coughlin after nine games. They won the NFC East the following season.

Within three seasons, the Giants won their first NFL championship since the 1990 season and Manning got his first Super Bowl MVP award, knocking off the previously unbeaten New England Patriots. The second came after the 2011 season when Manning and company again beat Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Pats.

In both games, Manning hit a clutch late pass on game-winning drives. He and David Tyree hooked up on the helmet catch in the first one and he found Mario Manningham on sideline go pattern in the second, igniting an 88-yard drive.

Manning was the only player in Giants history to play 16 seasons. His 236 regular-season games (234 starts) and 248 total games are team records.

Manning is sixth in NFL history with 8,119 attempts and seventh with 4,895 completions, 57,023 yards and 366 touchdown passes. He also has the franchise's highest career completion rate (60.29 percent). He was selected to four Pro Bowls.

The two-time Super Bowl MVP was reduced to a backup role when Daniel Jones, the No. 6 pick overall in the 2019 draft, was made the starter in Week 3 this season.

Manning started more than 200 straight games for the Giants between 2004 and 2017 before being benched for one game in favor of Geno Smith. He then resumed starting through the remainder of that year and the 2018 season.

Off the field, Manning and his family built "The Eli Manning Children's Clinics" at the Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children in Jackson, Mississippi, according to Giants.com. He also supports numerous charities.

Manning will be awarded the Bart Starr Award on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, the day before Super Bowl LIV.

The award is given to an NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community.

Eli's brother Peyton won the Bart Starr Award in 2015, making this the first set of brothers to win the award since its inception in 1989. He also received the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2016.