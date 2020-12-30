15-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Window-Smashing Attack on BMW at NYC Intersection

A group of bicyclists surrounded a BMW stopped at a Manhattan intersection and smashed the vehicle's windshield, side mirrors and hood.

The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old man, stopped at the intersections of Fifth Avenue and East 21st Street and allowed the large group of teens to pass.

The group then jumped on the hood and windshield of the vehicle, and punched the side mirrors, police said. Cellphone video of the incident showed one teen punching the rear driver-side window repeatedly, while another was seen picking up a bicycle and throwing it at the car's hood. A third person could be seen jumping onto the hood momentarily.

The NYPD confirmed Thursday morning that a 15-year-old body is in custody in connection with the attack, facing charges of riot and criminal mischief.

In his daily COVID briefing later in the day, Mayor Bill de Blasio described the daylight attack as "absolutely unacceptable" and said "there will be consequences."

The driver, who only wanted to be identified as Max, said his terrified mother was in the car with him, and frantically called 911 during the siege. He said it looked like about 50 cyclists surrounded them, and one collided with the back of his vehicle. As Max said he stopped to help, the group went on the attack and tried to open his door.

He said the incident reminded him of a 2013 attack on the West Side Highway in which motorcyclists dragged a driver from his car and pummeled him in front of his wife and child. Max said that he left the car in park during the attack because he was worried he'd hurt the cyclists if he drove off.

"I said let them destroy the car, let them take their anger out on the car, we're safe in the car," he said.

The 2019 SUV's windshield was smashed, as were the hood and side mirrors. No injuries were reported, but Max said he and his mothers feared for their safety.

"Glass flew into our faces. It was that moment when my mom's screaming to 911, fearful for her life, I became fearful for mine," Max told NBC New York.

Max said when he saw an opening, he pulled forward and moved just one block before waiting for police. After causing about $250 in damage, the group fled the scene, police said.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted video of the incident, saying police were seeking help identifying the individuals.

An investigation is ongoing. A police source said cops are looking into whether those responsible for this incident were also involved in an incident in which a cabbie was beaten and dragged on the West Side Highway.

Max said his biggest question was just how the incident could happen in the first place.

"How nobody noticed 50 bicycles going through major intersections along Fifth Avenue and alerted anybody to try to prevent it," Max said. "Where did we fail in society to let them get to that point and what can we do to fix things."