Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks out in first videos since prison release

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is preparing for her prison confessions.

The 32-year-old spoke out in the first videos since she was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri on Dec. 28 after serving seven years for her role in the 2015 death of her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.

"I'm finally free," Blanchard shared in a TikTok video Dec. 31. "I just wanted to send a quick video to thank everyone for the massive amount of support that I've been getting on social media. Everyone has been really, really nice and supportive, and I really appreciate that."

Wearing a New Orleans Saints jersey for the NFL game day, she continued, "It's nice to be home. I'm back home in Louisiana, enjoying a beautiful day outside."

Blanchard went on to discuss what's next for her — including her Lifetime docuseries "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard," which premieres Jan. 5 — as well as her eBook "Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom," out Jan. 9.

"I've got a lot of great things happening really soon," she explained. "I just put out an eBook that I'm super proud of. It's not a rehashing of everything that happened — it's more of my reflection of everything that I have learned and experienced in the last eight and a half years."

But she's also taking a moment to spend some quality time with her family, including her dad Rod Blanchard, stepmom Kristy Blanchard and half-sister Mia Blanchard.

"Happy New Year's Eve! I'm about to celebrate with my family," she shared in another TikTok video Dec. 31. "I have my dad and my stepmom Kristy here, and of course my husband."

Blanchard — who married Ryan Scott Anderson in 2022 while serving her second-degree murder sentence — ended her message by noting, "We're looking to ring in the New Year together, and it's going to be really awesome to have some family time after so long."

For everything to know about the murder of her mom Dee Dee Blanchard and her Munchausen syndrome by proxy — which inspired the Hulu series "The Act" — click here to read a full deep dive.