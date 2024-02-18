Minnesota

Heavy police presence at ‘active scene' in Minnesota neighborhood

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said that she was informed by police that three officers were shot in Burnsville

By Doha Madani | NBC News

A large police presence has gathered in a neighborhood in Burnsville, Minnesota, on Sunday amid reports of an active shooting situation.

Burnsville Police Department confirmed to NBC News there was an "active scene" but did not provide additional information. NBC News affiliate KARE reported that police have been gathered in the Burnsville neighborhood since early Sunday morning.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on social media that it was responding to a scene in Burnsville "where there have been reports of officers involved in a domestic-related shooting."

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar posted on X that she was informed three officers were shot in Burnsville. NBC News has not independently confirmed the report.

"Learned from police this morning that three officers have been shot in Burnsville," Klobuchar wrote. "They were doing their jobs. They were protecting our community. John and I are praying for them and their families and the Burnsville P.D. this morning."

The department posted on X asking the public, “Please keep Burnsville Police Dept in your prayers this morning.”

Jim Nash, a Minnesota state representative, also posted to social media on the report.

“My heart is heavy for the families of these officers, the community of Burnsville, and for our country because this headline is not unique," Nash wrote.

