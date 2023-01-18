Prosecutors released new details about their murder case against a Massachusetts man in the death of his wife, whose disappearance garnered national attention, during his arraignment Wednesday.

Police have been searching for Ana Walshe for over a week, though her husband initially said she hadn't been seen since New Year's Day. Brian Walshe has been in police custody since the weekend, initially for allegedly misleading investigators amid the search for his wife. He pleaded not guilty and has now been charged with murder.

Among the more startling revelations made in court were the contents of Brian Walshe's Google searches on his son's iPad in the days after his wife was reportedly last seen.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Here's what those searches included:

Jan. 1 Google searches

4:55 a.m.: "How long before a body starts to smell?"

4:58 a.m.: "How to stop a body from decomposing"

5:20 a.m.: "How to bound a body"

5:47 a.m.: "10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to"

6:25 a.m.: "How long for someone to be missing to inherit?"

6:34 a.m.: "Can you throw away body parts?"

9:29 a.m.: "What does formaldehyde do?"

9:34 a.m.: "How long does DNA last?"

9:59 a.m.: "Can identification be made on partial remains?"

11:34 a.m.: "Dismemberment and the best ways to dispose of a body"

11:44 a.m. "How to clean blood from a wooden floor"

11:56 a.m.: "Luminol to detect blood"

1:08 p.m.: "What happens when you put body parts in ammonia?"

1:21 p.m. : "Is it better to throw crime scene clothes away or wash them?"

Jan. 2 Google searches

12:45 p.m.: "Hacksaw best tool to dismember"

1:10 p.m. "Can you be charged with murder without a body?"

1:14 p.m.: "Can you identify a body with broken teeth?"

Jan. 3 Google searches

1:02 p.m.: "What happens to hair on a dead body?"

1:13 p.m.: "What is the rate of decomposition of a body found in a plastic bag compared to on a surface in the woods?"

1:20 p.m.: "Can baking soda make a body smell good?"