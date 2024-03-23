King Charles says he's ‘so proud' of Princess Kate for sharing her cancer discovery

King Charles III has issued a statement in response to his daughter-in-law Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis.

The king said he is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did," a spokesperson from Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Kate announced the news of her cancer diagnosis in a rare video posted on social media March 22. The 42-year-old wife of Prince William was hospitalized for nearly two weeks in January following abdominal surgery.

"At the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” she said in the video. “However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

Her diagnosis comes after Buckingham Palace announced last month that the British Monarch has a form of cancer.

The two have "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks," the palace's statement said. King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."

Kate shared in her video message on Friday that her treatment plan includes “a course of preventative chemotherapy” at the advice of her medical team. She did not specify the cancer’s stage or type.

But she did open up about how she’s processing her diagnosis and sharing it with her kids. She shares George, Charlotte and Louis with her husband.

“This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she said. "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment."

“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK,” she added.

The Princess of Wales said she is "well and getting stronger every day," but asked for privacy while thanking the public for support during this difficult time.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both,” she said, before adding that she hoped the public understood that “as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.”

