While recent polls have shown that some voters are not super enthusiastic about the current slate of presidential candidates, one North Texas man has decided to take the race into his own hands.

A North Texas school teacher and U.S. Army veteran has legally changed his name to Literally Anybody Else and announced he is running for U.S. president.

Else, formerly known as Dustin Ebey, said he is deeply unhappy with 2024 presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump so he legally changed his name in January to make a point.

“People are fed up,” Else told the Dallas Morning News. “Government is supposed to be by the people, for the people, but that’s not what we have here. We have a billionaire and a career politician.”

He lives in North Richland Hills and teaches seventh-grade math.

Else knows he faces near-impossible odds and getting on the ballot would be difficult.

He needs a certain amount of signatures from non-primary voters by May 13 to even get his quirky name on the ballot. In Texas, an independent candidate needs a whopping 113, 151 signatures of registered voters who did not vote in the presidential primary of either party, per state law.

So, Else is encouraging voters to write in Literally Anybody Else.

Else campaigned before a Dallas Stars game and is considering hosting a campaign event this month. Other than that, he is relying on word of mouth.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Else hopes to soon hire an assistant to help field calls from media and supporters.

“Literally Anybody Else isn’t a person,” Else wrote on his website:

"For too long have Americans been a victim of its political parties putting party loyalty over governance. Together lets send the message to Washington and say, “You will represent the people or be replaced.” America should not be stuck choosing between the “King of Debt” (his self-declaration) and an 81-year old. Literally Anybody Else isn’t a just a person, it’s a rally cry."

The Dallas Morning News contributed to the report.