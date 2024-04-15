Longtime Yankees broadcaster John Sterling announces retirement

Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling, who first started calling games for the Bronx Bombers in 1989, is retiring effective immediately, the team announced Monday.

Sterling has called 5,420 regular season games and 211 postseason games, including 5,060 consecutive games from Sept. 1989 to July 2019, according to the team.

Sunday, April 7 was Sterling's last game behind the mic.

“I am a very blessed human being," Sterling said in a statement. "I have been able to do what I wanted, broadcasting for 64 years. As a little boy growing up in New York as a Yankees fan, I was able to broadcast the Yankees for 36 years. It’s all to my benefit, and I leave very, very happy. I look forward to seeing everyone again on Saturday.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

As a little boy growing up in New York as a Yankees fan, I was able to broadcast the Yankees for 36 years. John Sterling, retiring Yankees play-by-play radio announcer

A press release announcing Sterling's retirement did not give a reason behind his decision.

The Yankees said Sterling's contributions to the franchise and the sport "will echo long into the future."

“There is no shortage of adjectives to describe John and what he means to this organization and our millions of fans around the world," the team said in a statement. "But what makes John a goliath of the sports broadcasting world was how sacred he held his role as voice of the Yankees. Showing up to perform virtually every single day since 1989, he was a pillar for Yankees fans who relied on the comfort and familiarity of his voice to be the soundtrack of their spring, summer and fall."

The New York Yankees today announced that legendary Yankees play-by-play radio voice John Sterling, who has called 5,420 regular season Yankees games and 211 postseason Yankees games, is retiring effective immediately. He will be recognized in a pregame ceremony on Saturday,… pic.twitter.com/Bnhrkx6WEM — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 15, 2024

Sterling will be honored by the team in a pregame ceremony on Saturday and will also make an appearance in the WFAN radio booth during the game.

"Yankees radio will never quite sound the same without the signature voice, wit and humor of John Sterling. To generations of Bronx Bombers fans, he was a beloved companion that when you heard John, you knew it was time for baseball," the station said.

Yankees fans will miss hearing his signature victory call, “Ballgame over! The Yankees win … theeeeeee Yankees win!," the team said.

Sterling grew up on the Upper East Side.