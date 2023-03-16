Looking to Remodel Your Home Office? These Steps Will Help Your Space Feel More Polished

It's difficult to be productive in a cluttered office. If you work remotely or even in a hybrid environment, there's no better time to get a jump start on your spring cleaning than by starting with your workspace.

From the windows to the walls, we've compiled some tips from the "George to the Rescue" team so you can revamp your home office.

Like many others, Racquel Chariah and her family were forced to live and work under tight quarters during the pandemic. Because of Covid, Chariah's New York home became her office.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

George Oliphant and his team wanted to give the inspiring breast cancer survivor and her family a home renovation of their dreams.

To help transform the Chariah home, George brought in Chasity Centeno from Riese Design. She wanted to create a home office that was functional, but "super beautiful" for Racquel Chariah.

"What we're gonna try to do is make all these spaces – office, living room, dining room – separate zones, but they're all going to flow into each other nicely and still work together," Centeno said.

How to Achieve Good Lighting in a Home Office

Good lighting is a non-negotiable in a workspace -- especially with all those virtual meetings.

The first thing to consider is your natural light sources. To avoid glare on your computer screen and prevent yourself from looking backlit on video calls, don't place your desk directly in front of windows.

As you plan your layout, you'll want to make sure you choose lighting that meets your needs. The simple desk lamp is a classic for a reason. A dedicated light source can help you focus on tasks like paperwork when you need to focus.

Paul and James from Full Potential Electric added some sconces to Chariah's home office. They also added additional outlets and switches so she her electronics can be powered up anywhere she works. And for the grand finale, they outfitted her dining room with two chandeliers.

New lighting fixtures are complemented by natural light from the window in Racquel Chariah's home office. | Photo credit: George to the Rescue

Paint and Wallpaper Can Replace a Virtual Background

Fusco Interiors installed an elegant wallpaper with foliage on it inside Chariah's home office.

"When she walks into her office to work she is going to feel like, she is going to really feel like, she can relax, open up her eyes, and get to work," Centeno said.

For the living room and dining room, the designers opted for blue and gray paint colors to bring calm and coolness to the space.

If you're not looking to change all four walls, an easy way to brighten up your space is by painting the ceiling a contrasting color from the other walls.

Mixing prints like leaf patterned wallpaper and striped wall coverings can provide contrast in a room. | Photo credit: George to the Rescue

Window Treatment Ideas For Your Home Office

Window coverings don't only have to be functional -- they can be beautiful, too. From blinds to curtains to drapes, you have several stylish ways to dress up your windows.

Chariah's home had 13 windows to cover -- that's a lot of fabric. Centeno opted to go with a striped window treatment to contrast the patterned wallpaper.

Placing your desk near a window can provide natural light while you work or take meetings, and window coverings can help with a potential glare.

Window coverings don't only have to be functional -- they can be beautiful, too. | Photo credit: George to the Rescue

How to Create Storage in Your Home Office

Precision Cabinetry and Millwork installed custom cabinetry in Chariah's home office. They added a space for a built in outlet within her new desk. They also built custom cabinetry against the lower portion of the wall to provide Chariah with additional storage.

If custom cabinetry isn't in your budget, there are cheaper alternatives. If you have papers or documents that need to be secured, consider a filing cabinet to help you stay organized.

Drawer organizers are also a budget-friendly way to organize and separate items in your desk drawers.

Click here to learn additional home hacks and watch more full episodes of George to the Rescue: