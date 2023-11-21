Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: What to know if you're going to watch in-person

Snoopy and Santa are getting ready for the annual trip to Herald Square!

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday at 8:30 a.m., an earlier start time than usual. This year's parade will be the 97th edition of the popular event that includes balloons, floats, and performances.

The parade will start at West 77th Street and Central Park West. It will then proceed down Central Park West to Columbus Circle, turns on Central Park South and then proceeds down 6th Avenue to 34th Street. The parade makes its final stop on 34th Street in front of Macy's Herald Square location.

How to watch Thanksgiving Day parade

According to Macy's website, there will be no public viewing in the following locations:

At the parade kickoff at West 77th Street and Central Park West

Central Park West between West 59th Street and West 60th Street

Columbus Circle

6th Avenue between West 34th Street and West 38th Street

West 35th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues

The NYPD is expected to release more information about where public viewing will be allowed.

Macy's grandstand tickets are not available to the general public.

How do I get to the Thanksgiving Day parade?

On Thursday, subways will operate on a Sunday schedule, according to the MTA. Early in the morning, additional service will be provided on the 1 and S/42nd Street shuttle lines.

Some subway station entrances and exits along the parade route through the Upper West Side and Midtown could be closed.

Buses will also be operating on a Sunday schedule and the MTA warned many buses could face delays, reroutes, detours, or frozen zones due to the parade.

The Long Island Rail Road will operate on a weekend schedule, but extra trains will run to and from Manhattan before and after the parade on the Babylon and Ronkonkoma lines. Metro-North will be operating extra service before and after the parades.

The PATH will operate on a Saturday schedule but will add supplemental service mid-day. The Journal Square-33rd Street (via Hoboken) and Newark-World Trade Center lines will be running on normal weekend routing.

Amtrak is adding more service on Thanksgiving morning and throughout the week.

Thanksgiving Day road closures

According to the NYPD, the following road will be closed:

Columbus Avenue between 72 nd Street and 83 rd Street

Street and 83 Street Central Park West between 81 st Street and 86 th Street

Street and 86 Street 82 nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West 81 st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 77 th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 76 th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 75 th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 74 th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 72 nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 71 st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 68 th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 62 nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue 61 st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

Street between Central Park West and Broadway 59 th Street between 6 th Avenue and 5 th Avenue

Street between 6 Avenue and 5 Avenue Central Park West between 81 st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59 th Street

Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59 Street Columbus Circle between 59 th Street and Broadway

Street and Broadway 59 th Street between Columbus Circle and 6 th Avenue

Street between Columbus Circle and 6 Avenue 6 th Avenue between 59 th Street and 34 th Street

Avenue between 59 Street and 34 Street 34 th Street between 6 th Avenue 7 th Avenue

Street between 6 Avenue 7 Avenue 33 rd Street between 6 th Avenue and 10 th Avenue

Street between 6 Avenue and 10 Avenue 34 th Street between 7 h Avenue and 8 th Avenue

Street between 7 Avenue and 8 Avenue 34 th Street between 6 th Avenue and 5 th Avenue

Street between 6 Avenue and 5 Avenue 35 th Street between 5 th Avenue and 8 th Avenue

Street between 5 Avenue and 8 Avenue 36 th Street between Broadway and 8 th Avenue

Street between Broadway and 8 Avenue 37 th Street between Broadway and 8 th Avenue

Street between Broadway and 8 Avenue 38 th Street between Broadway and 8 th Avenue

Street between Broadway and 8 Avenue 39 th Street between Broadway and 8 th Avenue

Street between Broadway and 8 Avenue 40 th Street between Broadway and 8 th Avenue

Street between Broadway and 8 Avenue 41 st Street between 7 th Avenue and 8 th Avenue

Street between 7 Avenue and 8 Avenue 7 th Avenue between 31 st Street and 41 st Street

Avenue between 31 Street and 41 Street Broadway between 45 th Street and 34 th Street

Street and 34 Street 58 th Street between 6 th Avenue and 5 th Avenue

Street between 6 Avenue and 5 Avenue 43 rd Street between 6 th Avenue and Broadway

Street between 6 Avenue and Broadway 40 th Street between Broadway and 6 th Avenue

Street between Broadway and 6 Avenue 39 th Street between Broadway and 6 th Avenue

Street between Broadway and 6 Avenue 38 th Street between Broadway and 6 th Avenue

Street between Broadway and 6 Avenue 37 th Street between Broadway and 6 th Avenue

Street between Broadway and 6 Avenue 36 th Street between Broadway and 6 th Avenue

Street between Broadway and 6 Avenue 32 nd Street between 6 th Avenue and 7 th Avenue

Street between 6 Avenue and 7 Avenue 6 th Avenue between 32 nd Street and 34 th Street

Avenue between 32 Street and 34 Street 8 th Avenue between 40 th Street and 33 rd Street

Avenue between 40 Street and 33 Street Broadway between 33 rd Street and 34 th Street

Street and 34 Street Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and Plaza Street

Ashley Bellman visits the Macy's Parade Studio in Moonachie, New Jersey. Macy’s Parade Executive Producer Will Coss shows us new floats and tells us what makes the parade so special.

What time does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

The parade starts a half hour earlier than past years and will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET with the sound of the traditionally phrase "5, 4, 3, 2, 1... Let's have a parade!" The parade will run until noon ET.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: General view during 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)

Where can I watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The parade will air live on NBC New York and be simulcast on Peacock. A Spanish simulcast is available on Telemundo 47 New York.

The parade coverage this year will be hosted on NBC by TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker. The Spanish simulcast will be hosted by Telemundo's Carlos Adyan and Andrea Meza.

More details on how to watch the parade are here.

If I missed the parade live, will it re-air?

An encore airing of the parade will run at 2 p.m. on NBC (following the National Dog Show).

What will the weather be on Thanksgiving Day in New York City?

The weather is looking beautiful for Thanksgiving Day. The day starts breezy and chilly with bright skies, warming up to 52 degrees and will be mostly sunny.