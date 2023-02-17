Crime and Courts

Man Arrested After 6 People Fatally Gunned Down Near the Mississippi-Tennessee Border

A Tate County Sheriff's spokesperson said there were "multiple fatalities"

A Sheriff truck in Tate County, Mississippi, where at least six people are dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting spree on Feb. 17, 2023.
WMC

A suspect was arrested after six people were killed when gunfire erupted Friday afternoon in a small Mississippi town outside Memphis, officials said.

The shootings happened about 12:30 p.m. CST in Arkabutla, Tate County, which is about 40 miles south of downtown Memphis, Tennessee, officials said.

A Tate County Sheriff's spokesperson said there were "multiple fatalities" and "we have arrested the guy who did it."

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us