Man Kills 3 Women in NYC Murder-Suicide, Leaving 9-Year-Old Girl to Call 911

A man in Brooklyn shot the mother of his child and two of her daughters, one of them a teenager, to death in their New York City apartment late Monday before turning the gun on himself, officials said.

A 9-year-old girl who was found hiding in the family's apartment at the Van Dyke Houses was the one to call 911 -- and told cops her father committed the crime, a senior NYPD official with direct knowledge of the investigation told News 4.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

That official says a preliminary investigation finds the suspect, identified only as a 46-year-old man, had been in a domestic dispute with the child's 45-year-old mother. At some point before 11:30 p.m. when cops were called to the scene, the official says that man shot the 45-year-old along with her two other daughters, one of whom was thought to be about 20 and the other around the age of 16.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene. Two victims were found in a hall area and one in the living room. Authorities say only the surviving child is the daughter of both the shooter and the 45-year-old woman. The other victims had a different father. None of their names have been released.

“It's just a terrible situation all around,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said on TV station NY1 on Tuesday.

The shooter's body was discovered in a walkway outside the housing complex, officials said. Two firearms were recovered near his body.

Authorities say they're investigating the shooting as a murder-suicide. Their probe is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.