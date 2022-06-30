When Tyler Adams most recently came into the public eye, photos released of the missing man — the father of a then-missing baby and the husband of a woman found dead in a trunk — prompted a common reaction: What happened to that guy's face?

Adams, now a homicide suspect wanted in both the U.S. and in Mexico, was last seen crossing the border into the U.S. on June 16, after his handover to U.S. officials somehow went awry. (His 7-month-old daughter, who was found safe in Rosarito after Mexican officials put out an Amber alert.)

Adams was detained in Tecate, Mexico, on June 15 after an Amber Alert was issued for Valentina, according to the FBI. The following day, he was turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers, according to the Baja California Attorney General's Office. The FBI, however, said Adams was free and able to cross back into the U.S. at the San Ysidro Port of Entry using the alias Aaron Bain. Officials said Adams somehow tricked U.S. immigration authorities during his arrest.

Racquel Sabean, Adams' girlfriend, crossed the border into Mexico on April 17 with Adams and Valenina. Sabean’s body was found in the back of her mother’s car in Tijuana.

The puffy-faced 50-year-old man has been in the public eye before, last in 2012 when he admitted his role as an identity thief who preyed on his own mother and stepfather. In custody and serving seven years for those crimes, Adams was beaten in 2012, he alleged, by fellow prisoners.

The resulting injuries from that attack prompted him to a file complaint with the sheriff's department, in which he discussed alterations to his appearance at the hands of a plastic surgeon. His statement, which was filed on Sept. 18, 2012, is reproduced in part below:

"I was assaulted by two inmates; Melvin Brice and Timothy White; and the assault resulted in dislodging my cheek implant and chin implant — as well as bashing in my nose causing severe injury, so that I can no longer breathe out of my right nostril. Medical did not provide timely nor adequate medical care. The [San Diego Sheriff's Department] acted with deliberate indifference to my serious medical needs in violation of the Eighth Amendment."

At the time, Adams asked for immediate surgery to remedy his problems. It's not known if he did undergo the requested medical treatment, but what is known is that his complaint was rejected on Aug. 8 of that same year.

The following month, Adams called the office of San Diego County District Attorney to report the incident, also telling the DA's office that he failed to report the assault to deputies at that time and that he believed the incident was committed against him because of his religion, Messianic Judaism.

A glance at photos taked of him over the years reveal the many faces of Tyler Adams, or Kevin Schoolcraft, as he was named when he was born. Adams has employed more than a dozen aliases over the years as well, and all of these things in totality may offer a glimpse into how the man continues to elude police custody, now more than two weeks since the crossed into the United States.

CBP has not responded to NBC 7's questions about why Adams was able to freely cross instead of being kept in custody.