McDonald's tweets priceless response to viral ‘Grimace Shake' trend on TikTok

A recent TikTok trend involving the limited-time "Grimace Birthday Shake" being offered at McDonald's has drawn widespread attention, including from the fast food giant themselves.

Earlier this month, McDonald's rolled out the milkshake in a nostalgia-driven campaign honoring one of the franchises characters often seen at children's birthday parties hosted at a restaurant.

As many across the country have rushed to their local McDonald's to try the shake out, some on social media have shared a rather "grim" interpretation of the shake's supposed effects.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Several users on TikTok have shown them drinking the purple-tinted milkshake before showing them appear to be dead in the next sequence.

The trend has picked up enough to catch the attention of McDonald's themselves, even if McDonald's maybe wishes otherwise.

meee pretending i don't see the grimace shake trendd pic.twitter.com/ZTcnLTESC8 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) June 27, 2023

The shake became available at participating McDonald's locations on June 12, and will remain while supplies last.

As far as what the milkshake actually tastes like, a sweet vanilla-forward berry flavor was described by some who tried it.