Mets-Nationals Opening Day Game Postponed Due to COVID

The New York Mets' season opener at the Washington Nationals has been postponed due to COVID issues on the Nationals' side, and will not be made up on Friday's scheduled day off either.
MLB.com previously reported that at least five Nationals players would miss the game due to either a positive test or quarantine.
Major League Baseball said it was postponing because of "ongoing contact tracing" with the Nationals' organization.
Thursday's Opening Day was set to mark most teams' return to their stadiums with fans following last year's pandemic-shortened, closed-door campaign.
The Mets had been scheduled to play three games over four days in Washington before traveling to Philadelphia for three games, ahead of their April 8 home opener with the Marlins.